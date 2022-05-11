Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $158,200.55 and $62,492.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00559561 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,464.66 or 2.04274393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029178 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.22 or 0.07269698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

