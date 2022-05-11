Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 80,005 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 103,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.