Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 63,302 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $23,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.82.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

