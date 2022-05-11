Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 462,890 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $62,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. 132,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

