Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 12,001 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.02. 4,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.47. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $380.39 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

