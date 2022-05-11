Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $13,244,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,539,836. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

