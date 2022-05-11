Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,781 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $79,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $135.27. 202,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.