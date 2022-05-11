Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $120,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $500.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $371.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.