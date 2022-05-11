Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $75.59 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641,943 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $75,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 795,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,329,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

