Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.67 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $32,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.