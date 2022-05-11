Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $34,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,641,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

