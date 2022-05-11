Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $241.74. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.