Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $131.23.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

