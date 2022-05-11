Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $102,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $196.25. 138,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,969,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.