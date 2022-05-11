Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $85,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

MS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. 119,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

