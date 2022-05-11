Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,162 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $27,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 267.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 624,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. 52,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,084. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

