Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 72,146 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after buying an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after buying an additional 966,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after buying an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 122,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

