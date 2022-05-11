Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,215 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,262. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $272.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

