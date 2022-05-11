Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 168,736 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $95,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. The stock has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.