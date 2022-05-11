Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,251,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,501,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,488. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.44. 14,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.18. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

