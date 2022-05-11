Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. 72,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,261. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

