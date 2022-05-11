Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 1,185,046 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,255,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $402.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $396.51 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

