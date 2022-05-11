Tdam USA Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,499 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 944.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,954,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

