Tdam USA Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3,787.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.09. 8,179,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.