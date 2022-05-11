Tdam USA Inc. Sells 35,081 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,081 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

RSG stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.11. 1,377,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

