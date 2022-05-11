Tdam USA Inc. Sells 18,877 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,877 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. 9,443,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,632. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

