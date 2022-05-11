Tdam USA Inc. Sells 15,639 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in AT&T by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 96,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 146,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 50,042,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,125,102. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.