Tdam USA Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.99. 969,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,398. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.28.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

