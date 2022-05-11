Tdam USA Inc. Sells 10,795 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after buying an additional 311,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,237,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

