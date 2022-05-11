Tdam USA Inc. Purchases 79,860 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 238,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 144,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,865,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.