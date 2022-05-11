Tdam USA Inc. Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,115,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in NiSource by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in NiSource by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. 4,772,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

