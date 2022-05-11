Tdam USA Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,676,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044,916. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

