Tdam USA Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2,211.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

AJG traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.25. 1,745,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

