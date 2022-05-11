Tdam USA Inc. Has $30.26 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $197.65. 34,435,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,409,332. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,442 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

