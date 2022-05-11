Tdam USA Inc. Has $12.01 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc. owned 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.