Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,250. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

