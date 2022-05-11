Tdam USA Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,076,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,504. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

