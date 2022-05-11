Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. 2,527,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,902. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.