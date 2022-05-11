Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $256.41. 717,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,106 shares of company stock worth $28,467,879. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

