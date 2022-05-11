TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Accenture worth $501,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,350. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.42. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

