TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 325,499 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325,499 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $818,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,524,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

