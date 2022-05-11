TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,936 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Honeywell International worth $354,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.77. 4,766,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

