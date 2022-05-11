TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,052,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $522,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

