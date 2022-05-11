TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $137,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,563 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,587,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,548. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.55 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.