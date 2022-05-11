TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,004 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $133,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QCOM stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.30. 11,518,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,477,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

