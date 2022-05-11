TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,073,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,093,831 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Enbridge worth $1,137,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 131,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 628,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 5,775,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

