TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Netflix worth $704,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,859,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

