TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $451,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. 11,540,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,711,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $460.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

