TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,887 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Spotify Technology worth $160,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. 2,891,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,354. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.26. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

