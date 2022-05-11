TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,201 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Zoetis worth $274,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $341,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 906,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,916,000 after acquiring an additional 250,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.90. 3,355,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,258. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

